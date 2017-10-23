Loves Park home decked out for Halloween

A Loves Park home is giving off spooky vibes this Halloween season.

The Nelson family go all out every year for Halloween. It all started 10 years ago with blow-up props. Every year they would add something different until it became a cemetery in their front yard—and the Nelsons say they aren't finished yet. The Nelson family starts setting up their decorations the first week of October. If you'd like to check it out, it's located on 4431 Windswept Way in Loves Park.