Rockford teachers vote down contract with RPS 205

Teachers in Rockford Public Schools voted down a contract agreement with the school district for the second time.

According to the Rockford Educator's Association, they've been working under an old contract since June 30.

Fewer than half of teachers in the union came out for last night's vote.

The union says the issue is RPS 205 freezing pay increases for teachers.

The union's vice president says teachers get a pay increase based on how many years they work for the district and the level of their education.

"The district has frozen the pay increases this year and that's very frustrating for teachers and very frustrating for the REA," said Vice President for the REA.

RPS 205 released this statement to 13 WREX saying...

"We are disappointed in outcome of the vote, which shows there is still work to do. The district is committed to working with the REA to reach an agreement."



