Long lines at Winnebago County Courthouse as layoffs take effect

The line to get into the Winnebago County County stretched all the way to Church Street this morning, as people waited up to 60 minutes to get inside.

"We're operating with less staff, so with that, there's going to be a byproduct longer lines, for people wanting to get into the courthouse," said Deputy Chief Don Gasparini of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

This Monday kicked off layoffs for the department, after its budget was cut by $4.2 million by the county board.

Those layoffs included 63 reserve deputies, who helped provide security at the courthouse.

"Now, we have full-time deputy sheriff's handling that job, they're new to that role, so it's going to take a few days for them to get used to that job and get with the flow," said Gasparini.

However, 17th Circuit Court Judge Joe McGraw worries these long lines may continue.

"I can't imagine that the problem will go away, it will fluctuate day to day, but when you have less people doing the same job, that a greater number of people did, necessarily it's going to slow things down," said McGraw.

A slow down, McGraw says will impact his courts if jurors and litigants continue to get stuck at security.

"It takes away from the efficiency of the court not to have enough deputies available," said McGraw.

But as things settle down, the sheriff's office hopes it can also get more efficient as it handles the staff shortages.

"We're doing the best with the staff that we have, we just ask you to be patient," said Gasparini.

This back-up also comes the same day around 200 jurors were expected to at the courthouse, along with a new rule banning bags.

The county says it will only allow certain bags inside, such as those that hold medical supplies or diapers