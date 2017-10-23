New Milford Fire recruits are getting attention from other departments

A solution to a problem, many volunteer fire departments are facing.

"All volunteer fire departments throughout the country are having trouble getting volunteers and retaining volunteers" said New Milford Fire Department Chief, Alan Carlson.

The New Milford Fire Department has faced this issue in the past. But a year and a half ago, Chief Alan Carlson proposed an idea out of the norm.

"We recruit heavily from community colleges, their fire sciences programs, from a high school program" said Carlson.

The department has 19 volunteers of those, 15 are young recruits from all over the state.

"Its not real common. Most volunteer districts, you have to live within the district boundaries in order to be on the department. We dropped that about two years ago" said Carlson.

Chief Carlson says in order to be on a paid department, firefighters have to be at least 21-years-old. making these recruits special, ranging in age from 18 to 20 years old.

"So they can come out here with us. We can train them, we can get them certified in whats called basics operations firefighters" said Carlson.

Chief Carlson says New Milford is a teaching department, where recruits receive training courses every week.

"I didn't even know if this was what I wanted to do. When I came in though, I was given the opportunity to do both EMS and fire and I just kind of took it and ran with it and I don't see myself doing anything else now" said Firefighter, Evan Wells.

A passion, other departments have taken notice of.

"They've gone out on mutual aid with other departments and those chiefs have told me, they are pretty good at what they do, considering how young they are" said Carlson

Recruits who are able to learn first hand, and boost their resume all while serving the community.

