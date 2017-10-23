Man arrested for allegedly stealing money from a church

Rockford Police arrest a man who allegedly burglarized a church over the weekend.

According to the police department, officers responded to an alarm at Greater New Jerusalem Church, 2105 North Central Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a shattered window and said money had been taken from a church office. A short time later police say they found Jerry Saylor, 45, of Rockford with stolen property.

He was arrested for burglary and criminal damage to property. He was also found with drug paraphernalia, according to police, and faces charges relating to that as well.