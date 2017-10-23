13 WREX to host public town hall event on the opioid crisis

It’s an epidemic that doesn’t discriminate. The opioid crisis has made its way to the Rockford region. In 2016 alone, 96 people died of a drug overdose. In 2017, already 77 deaths. Nearly 75% of those deaths were related to opioids. Statewide, 1,889 people died of an opioid overdose in 2016.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, 13 WREX, in partnership with the Rockford Public Library, will host a public town hall event to talk about the impact opioids are having on our area. From the families they have torn apart to what's being done to combat the issue, our expert panel will discuss the current state of the opioid epidemic.

Panelists include Illinois Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, Rosecrance Harrison Campus Medical Director Dr. Raymond Garcia, and others who are on the front lines of this battle.

The event will be hosted by 13 News Anchors Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley. The town hall will run from 6:30-8 p.m. The first 30 minutes will be a screening of a documentary produced by the 13 WREX team, followed by a 60-minute panel discussion, which will include questions from the audience.

Tickets are free, but space is limited, so please register for your free tickets now!

You can register by going to this link directly: http://bit.ly/2yEBGxf