Rockford police warn about donation scam

If you get a call asking for donations for the Rockford Police Department—hang up. The police department is warning people in the area about this scam, which asks for donations for the Rockford Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6. Reports say the callers may be "spoofing" phone number to appear to be from the police department, and being persistent in asking for money.

Rockford police wants to remind people it does not solicit any money over the phone. Police encourage people who get this call to note the name and number and report the call to the police non-emergency number at 815-966-2900.

