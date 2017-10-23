One man and three 15-year-olds arrested in carjacking investigation

A man and three teens are arrested after allegedly beating up a delivery driver and stealing his car.

Rockford Police responded to the 2500 block of North Rockton Avenue on Friday around 8:15 p.m. where officers learned a delivery driver had been carjacked.

Police say a short time later a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy found the car and four suspects in Auburn High School's parking lot.

Elijah Atkins, 18, and three 15-year-old boys were arrested and taken into custody. Atkins and two teens face vehicular highjacking charges. Atkins is in the Winnebago County Jail, two teens are in the juvenile detention center and the third teen was released to a parent.

