Governor Rauner announces re-election

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has announced his re-election for his Illinois governor seat.

Rauner vowed to keep fighting for Illinois, saying, "We believe in the future our kids deserve and the possibilities of this great place we still call home.” Rauner also said: “We have a choice. We can throw in the towel, walk away and leave our future to the same corrupt, career politicians – or we can fight. I choose to fight.”

Among his accomplishments, Governor Rauner cited reform to both historical education and criminal justice.

As for finishing the job, Governor Rauner looks to rollback the 32% tax hike and fighting for property tax relief.