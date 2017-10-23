Rockford man found trespassing on housing authority property

A Rockford man is being bars after trespassing o a Rockford Housing Authority property.

25 year old Malcolm Turner was arrested Saturday night around 6:30 near the 1000 block of Hess Court. Police spotted him and knew he was banned from all housing authority property. Turner tried to run from police, but was apprehended without incident.

Police also found pot on Turner.

Malcolm is now charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

This is an ongoing investigation