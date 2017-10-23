Rockford author shares book of local ghost stories

One local author is sharing her favorite ghost stories from right here in Rockford.

Kathi Kresol, founder of Haunted Rockford Paranormal Events, spends a lot of her time tracking down the best spooky stories in our area.

Fans came out to meet her and hear first hand her haunting encounters in the stateline.

"I love talking in person and telling the stories and sharing my personal experiences and having people come out and tell me," said Kresol.

"I'm not from this area originally so that's how I find out and keep investigating more and more stories."

Kathi will be hosting another event Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Anderson Japanese Gardens.