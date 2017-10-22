IceHogs sweep weekend, blank Bears at BMO

Five different IceHogs skaters scored a goal and J.F. Berube posted a 23-save shutout to lead the IceHogs to a 5-0 victory over the Hershey Bears Sunday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Overall, 11 players registered at least one point for Rockford as the Hogs completed a three-games-in-three-days sweep of Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Hershey.

Berube starred, stopping 29 pucks to post his second shutout of the season and remain unbeaten in four starts. The netminder is now 4-0-0-0 with a .951 save percentage and 1.47 GAA following today’s victory.

Tomas Jurco (2a) and Matheson Iacopelli (1g, 1a) posted muti-point efforts for the Hogs, while Vinnie Hinostroza scored his team-leading fourth goal to push his point total to a team-high eight points (4g, 4a). Hinostroza now also owns Rockford’s longest active point streak, finding the scoresheet in each of his last five games.

Rookie forward Graham Knott potted his first career AHL goal with what proved to be the game-winner at 4:45 in the first period.