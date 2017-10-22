Friday Night Football - Week 9 Player of the Week Poll - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Friday Night Football - Week 9 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its ninth and final regular season set of finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 9 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers. Submit write-in's to sports@wrex.com.

1. Britton Morris (North Boone) - 531 total offensive yards (358 passing, 173 rushing), 7 total touchdowns vs Dixon

2. Major Dedmond (Freeport) - 303 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns vs Belvidere

3. Noah Kellerman (Rockford Christian) - 200 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns vs Oregon

4. Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Winslow) - 267 total offensive yards (184 rushing, 83 receiving), 3 total touchdowns vs Dakota

5. WRITE IN (Submit your candidate to sports@wrex.com)

  • WREX High School Football Week 9 Player of the Week

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Britton Morris (North Boone)
    53%
    414 votes
    Major Dedmond (Freeport)
    25%
    193 votes
    Noah Kellerman (Rockford Christian)
    7%
    54 votes
    Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Winslow)
    15%
    120 votes
    Other (E-mail in your pick to news@wrex.com)
    1%
    4 votes
