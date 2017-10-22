West Suburban Fire Department unveils their newest addition

A long awaited cheer for the West Suburban Volunteer Fire Department. Who are finally able to show off their newest addition.

"Its just such an amazing thing. Its the first big thing that we have ever done and so we are really happy about it. It will give us a chance to house equipment that we need for the community" said President, Linda Hayes.

An upgrade that has been a long time coming, 70 years to be exact.

"Its a big deal that we have done anything like this. Its actually been a fun experience for the chief and trustees for us to be able to do this" said Hayes.

Firefighters say the department became overcrowded and in need of more space to store vehicles and other equipment.

"That will give us the opportunity where we don't have to move one trucks to get the other trucks out. It gives us a chance to keep everything in one spot and we don't have to keep moving them out just to get trucks around" said Fire Chief, Keith Mesch.

Being able to have easier access to their trucks means faster response time to calls.

"Trying to get a truck out for a fire can take up another eight minutes just to get everything moving. So this will speed it up so everything can be in its own spot and we can actually shave maybe four of five minutes off the times" said Mesch.

Time which could help save more lives in the West Suburban fire district.

"An opportunity for them to see how we are starting to go forward with the station and the department is moving forward instead of going backwards" said Mesch.

A new addition to this long standing department.



The new addition cost the department around $200,000 to complete.