Stateline cools down significantly this week

After a stretch of 5 days in the 70s, we are going to cool off a lot in the Stateline this week. Temperatures will not drop all at once, but over the course of a week, our highs will be down about 30 degrees.

This cool down will coincide with a series of cold fronts. The first front already came through Sunday. Temperatures started off in the upper 60s Sunday morning, but as the cold front passed and our wind shifted out of the NW, temperatures started to fall throughout the afternoon and evening. A second cold front will move through the region Monday night into Tuesday. Not only will this bring additional shower chances for the Stateline, but our temperatures will get knocked down again. Highs will remain in the 50s through the middle of the week.

But we are not quite finished yet! A 3rd front moves through Friday into Saturday. As with the other fronts, rain showers will once again come through the area. This front is followed by the coolest air so far this season. High temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s by the end of the work week and start of the weekend.

From t-shirts to jackets in one week!

Stay warm.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp