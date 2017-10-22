UPDATE: Multiple fire departments respond to house fire on Doris Ave

UPDATE: Firefighters have a house fire on the 4400 block of Doris Avenue under control.

The home is owned by a family of 6, however, no one was home during the time of the fire. Officials say the family arrived on scene after fire crews arrived.

Firefighters say the fire began in the basement of the home Sunday evening. They also said there was a hot spot in the basement, which is why it took so long to put out.

Officials say they have not yet determined what caused the fire.

Officials say West Suburban Fire Department Chief was injured after being hit in the face with a stream of water from the hose. He was taken into an ambulance to be checked out but is OK.

A home catches fire on Doris Avenue Sunday evening.

Multiple fire departments are responding to the 2nd alarm fire, including West Suburban, New Milford and Blackhawk Fire.

