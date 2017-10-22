Driver walks away from horrific crash in Missouri

A driver is lucky to be alive after surviving a horrific crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

The accident happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning on Interstate 35.

A witness told police the male driver was speeding down the road when it veered right, sailing through a guardrail.

The car instantly caught on fire and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency crews were able to retrieve him from the scene.

He suffered some injuries but refused to go to the hospital.

Officials later revealed it was the driver's 21st birthday.

Interstate 35 was shut down for some of the morning, backing up rush hour traffic.