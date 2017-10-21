Matchups Set for Round 1 of IHSA Football Playoffs

The 2017 IHSA football playoffs begin next week, with matchups revealed after all nine weeks of the regular season wrapped up. The 256-team field across eight classes features plenty of local flavor, with the following games organized by classification.
Class 1-A
#16 Stark County at #1 Lena Winslow
#9 Abingdon at #8 Milledgeville
#13 North Fulton Co-Op at #4 Stockton
#12 Fisher at #5 Aquin
#15 Orangeville at #2 Annawan-Wethersfield
#10 Princeville at #7 Dakota
#14 Salt Fork at #3 Forreston
Class 2-A
#13 Rockford Christian at #4 Orion
#15 Eastland-Pearl City at #2 Gibson City
Class 3-A
#16 Winnebago at #1 Farmington
#14 Eureka at #3 Byron
#11 North Boone at #6 Monticello
Class 4-A
#9 Chicago Ag. Science at #8 Rochelle
#14 Geneseo at #3 Dixon
#11 Elmwood Park at #6 Genoa-Kingston
Class 5-A
#15 St. Viator at #2 Sterling
Class 6-A
#12 Montini at #5 DeKalb
#14 Belvidere North at #3 Auburn
Class 7-A
#32 Harlem at #1 Hononegah
#24 East at #9 Lincoln-Way Central
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.