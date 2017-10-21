Matchups Set for Round 1 of IHSA Football Playoffs

The 2017 IHSA football playoffs begin next week, with matchups revealed after all nine weeks of the regular season wrapped up. The 256-team field across eight classes features plenty of local flavor, with the following games organized by classification.

Class 1-A

#16 Stark County at #1 Lena Winslow

#9 Abingdon at #8 Milledgeville

#13 North Fulton Co-Op at #4 Stockton

#12 Fisher at #5 Aquin

#15 Orangeville at #2 Annawan-Wethersfield

#10 Princeville at #7 Dakota

#14 Salt Fork at #3 Forreston

Class 2-A

#13 Rockford Christian at #4 Orion

#15 Eastland-Pearl City at #2 Gibson City

Class 3-A

#16 Winnebago at #1 Farmington

#14 Eureka at #3 Byron

#11 North Boone at #6 Monticello

Class 4-A

#9 Chicago Ag. Science at #8 Rochelle

#14 Geneseo at #3 Dixon

#11 Elmwood Park at #6 Genoa-Kingston

Class 5-A

#15 St. Viator at #2 Sterling

Class 6-A

#12 Montini at #5 DeKalb

#14 Belvidere North at #3 Auburn

Class 7-A

#32 Harlem at #1 Hononegah

#24 East at #9 Lincoln-Way Central