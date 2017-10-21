Utah man searches for kidney for dying wife

It's one thing to be a walking advertisement, but Wayne Winters isn't selling anything...he's searching for good Samaritans.

"This is my life's dream...to find kidneys for people here in Utah and Idaho," said Winters.

He's not looking for cash, but a much more personal donation that can save lives.

"It's my job to try and find kidneys for people," said Winters.

His wife DeAnna is now in the last stage of renal kidney failure.

"Last few years it just kind of caught up with me... He just decided. He said, 'I'm going to get you a kidney. I don't like to see you the way you're feeling,'" said DeAnna.

Through a web search... Winters learned of a South Carolina man, who carried a sign for his wife several years ago.

It seemed like a good idea.

"60,000 people die every year with kidney failure," said Winters.

And after pictures of Winters went viral on Facebook, he says the calls started coming.



"it's overwhelming me a little bit," said Wayne.

But that's a good thing he says, if it will push more people to become living donors.

"I'm just waiting. I just have hope and faith that it will come through, because I have a lot of living left to do," said DeAnna.

Winters hopes they can spend more of that time out of dialysis, and out of the house... If only he can find a match.



"She's just a good person, and everybody loves her," said Wayne.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 100,000 Americans are on a waiting list for a kidney. But only 17,000 receive one each year.

To find out if you could be a donor and maybe save a life, click here.



