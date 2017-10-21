Rain showers start up overnight

Rain activity will be returning to the Stateline late tonight and continue off and on throughout the day on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms continue throughout Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma Saturday evening. This activity is ahead of a cold front that will track east. By the time the front nears the Stateline, thunderstorm activity will be diminishing. A few isolated rumbles of thunder are possible, but we are mainly looking at a chance for showers tonight and tomorrow.

Expect showers to start up after midnight and then continue throughout the day on Sunday. Keep the umbrella on hand, rain won't be constant, but showers could linger as late as Sunday evening. For the most part, rain will be light. Areas may pick up between a quarter and a half an inch of rain total.

This cold front will also cause our temperatures to fall, keeping highs on Sunday and Monday in the 60s. You'll need that umbrella and raincoat again later this week with additional shower chances.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp