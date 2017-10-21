Midway Village hosts All Hallows Eve event

Trick or treating began a little early for some kids over at Midway Village today.

It's part of the museum's All Hallows Eve event. Kids went from building to building in the village dressed their Halloween costume to get their special treat.

Each building throughout the village was decorated by several different local community groups. Organizers say it's a chance for families to get out and soak up those last few moments of fall.

"One of the aspects that All Hallows does for the community is really bringing different organizations and businesses together and to really have fun in the village and again highlight what we do here at Midway village as far as history education," Lonna Converso, with Midway Village says.

The spooky weekend continues out at Midway Village tomorrow morning with a Trick or Trot 5K. Registration for that begins at 7 a.m.

