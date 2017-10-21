Auburn High School Students Host Knightmare 5K Zombie Run

For some, today's weather probably called for a run, but for others the Halloween season instead called for running away from zombies. Students from Auburn High School held the second Knightmare 5K Zombie Run.

Runners not only ran the course, but also had to dodge zombies hiding along the way. Organizers say it's just one part of the school's pathways program. Throughout the year, students center their studies around a theme and for the health sciences program teachers say their students chose zombies.

"If we truly want to get students to take ownership of their education -- we want to support what they come up with even if it's not something we would necessarily would like," R.J. Kuligowski, an Academy Coach at Auburn High School says.

Organizers say they're already planning to have another zombie run in October of next year.