One Body Collaboratives hosts Day of Compassion

It was a Day of Compassion today -- as a number of local churches got together to help the most vulnerable in our community.

"We have 12 churches that have what they call gap ministries and they're really filling a gap within the community," Mary Cacioppi, an organizer for the Day of Compassion says.

Families feeling that gap could be needing anything from food, to diaper, or even school supplies. Organizers say the Day of Compassion is a chance for the community to come out and see what gap ministries churches are all about --- and donate the most needed products to the cause.

"They then have the funds that they need to perhaps cover fuel for their car or an electric bill or another need that they have an obligation for that month," Cacioppi says.

If you didn't have a chance to come out this afternoon -- click here to find more information on how to donate.

