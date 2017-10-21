Kids with cancer mix things up in the kitchen

A day to get away. That's what these kids are doing. Forgetting for 30 minutes they have cancer.

"It makes me happy and its fun for me to be here and get to do all these cool things because some kids don't get to do this stuff" said cooking class participant, Samantha Roberson.

Samantha was diagnosed with cancer when she was just nine years old.

"She had a large lump come up on the side of her leg. It ended up being at that time, the largest tumor that they had removed in the Chicago area. She battled through the best she could but they ended up having to take her leg" said Samantha's Mom, Karen Roberson.

But today, Samantha got the chance to let go, and do something she loves.

"I love cooking so its really fun for me I get to try stuff and then I get to go home and make it for my parents and my family" said Samantha.

Lucha Cantina put together the event last year with the help of k-cancer, a non-profit organization that works to help families who have a child with cancer.

"Today we bring the kids in and its their chance to just sit down at the table and work with our chef" said Owner of Lucha Cantina, Joshua Binning.

These master chef's in training are getting their hands dirty, mixing ingredients, and seasoning their very own guacamole.

"A lot of the time you cant eat during chemo, radiation, all that its just you're not hungry you don't feel like it. When they get to come out to events like this and make food themselves, its amazing" said Roberson.

Dozens of different people all cooking together, and sharing a bond only they can understand.

"The children can be with children outside of that environment. Its just wonderful for all of us.. All of us" said Roberson.

All of the food and cooking supplies was donated by Lucha Cantina. Owners say they just want the kids to be able to enjoy themselves and have a good time.