Three suspects are in custody after car-hijacking, Friday night

A 43 year old delivery driver was beaten Friday night before his car was stolen near the 2500 block of North Rockton Ave.

Rockford Police say the male delivery driver was approached by three suspects who asked for his keys. Police say the suspects then began punching the man before taking his vehicle and fleeing the area.

Later Friday night around 9 p.m Deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Kennedy Middle School, near the south side of Auburn High School football stadium.

Police say the suspects then ran from the car and her taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.