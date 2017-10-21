Police looking for two suspects who shot a man in the chest overnight

Rockford Police are looking for two suspects who shot a man in the 800 block of 18th Street around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the victim was walking west bound on 7th Ave near the intersection of 18th Street when he noticed he was being followed by the suspects.

The victim told police he went into an apartment building and knocked on the door to try to deter the suspects from following him.

After no one answered, police say both suspects approached him and pointed a gun at him and said, "stick it up."

That's when one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest before both suspects went through his pockets before fleeing the scene.

Police say both suspects are 5' 8'' black males in their 30s. They go on to say one suspect was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt and armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867 or the Rockford Police Department.