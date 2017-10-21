Woman shot in Rockford early Saturday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Woman shot in Rockford early Saturday morning

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a 27 year old woman near the intersection of Sunset Ave and Fairview Ave around 4 a.m. 

Investigators say they got a call from a local hospital that the victim was suffering from life threatening injuries. 

Police say there is no information about a possible suspect. 

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Officer In Charge (OIC) at 779-500-655 or CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.