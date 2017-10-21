Woman shot in Rockford early Saturday morning

Rockford Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a 27 year old woman near the intersection of Sunset Ave and Fairview Ave around 4 a.m.
Investigators say they got a call from a local hospital that the victim was suffering from life threatening injuries.
Police say there is no information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Officer In Charge (OIC) at 779-500-655 or CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.
