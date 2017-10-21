Rockford Fire battles vacant house fire

Early this morning around 5 a.m. the Rockford Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Union Street.

Fire officials say when they arrived they discovered the home was vacant and no injuries were reported. Fire fighters were able to quickly put the fire out, preventing damage to other nearby homes.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown but they vacant home is a total loss.

This is still under investigation and 13 News will keep you updated with details as we know them.