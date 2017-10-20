Friday Night Football - Week 9 Scores & Highlights

The 2017 IHSA football regular season has come to a close, with the playoff field coming further into focus with five-win teams qualified, six-win teams and higher set to make a run through the bracket, and teams that missed the five-win threshold going home and gearing up for winter sports.
Here are the Friday Night Football Week 9 scores, organized by conference:
NIC-10
Freeport 35, Belvidere 20
Belvidere North 20, East 6
Auburn 12, Guilford 10
Boylan 32, Jefferson 15
Hononegah 21, Harlem 9
Big Northern
Byron 50, Winnebago 6
North Boone 48, Dixon 47
Stillman Valley 36, Rockford Lutheran 25
Rockford Christian 49, Oregon 13
Genoa-Kingston 41, Mendota 7
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 55, Dakota 7
Forreston 54, Amboy-LaMoille 6
West Carroll 43, East Dubuque 6
Pecatonica-Durand 20, Galena 12
Eastland-Pearl City 41, Polo 7
Ashton-Franklin Center 34, Warren 8
Aquin 38, Milledgeville 0
Stockton 28, Orangeville 16
Northern Illinois Big 12
Sterling 31, DeKalb 3
Rochelle 43, Sycamore 21
Northeastern Athletic
South Beloit 44, Sacred Heart 2
Marquette 41, Hiawatha 13
