Friday Night Football - Week 9 Scores & Highlights

The 2017 IHSA football regular season has come to a close, with the playoff field coming further into focus with five-win teams qualified, six-win teams and higher set to make a run through the bracket, and teams that missed the five-win threshold going home and gearing up for winter sports.

Here are the Friday Night Football Week 9 scores, organized by conference:

NIC-10

Freeport 35, Belvidere 20

Belvidere North 20, East 6

Auburn 12, Guilford 10

Boylan 32, Jefferson 15

Hononegah 21, Harlem 9

Big Northern

Byron 50, Winnebago 6

North Boone 48, Dixon 47

Stillman Valley 36, Rockford Lutheran 25

Rockford Christian 49, Oregon 13

Genoa-Kingston 41, Mendota 7

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 55, Dakota 7

Forreston 54, Amboy-LaMoille 6

West Carroll 43, East Dubuque 6

Pecatonica-Durand 20, Galena 12

Eastland-Pearl City 41, Polo 7

Ashton-Franklin Center 34, Warren 8

Aquin 38, Milledgeville 0

Stockton 28, Orangeville 16

Northern Illinois Big 12

Sterling 31, DeKalb 3

Rochelle 43, Sycamore 21

Northeastern Athletic

South Beloit 44, Sacred Heart 2

Marquette 41, Hiawatha 13