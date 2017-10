If you're looking for some sweet or spooky treats for Halloween, there's a new candy shop in town.



La Fiesta Candies and Ice Creams is on East State Street in Rockford recently opened.



It's a family-owned, family-operated business.



They sell bulk candy and imported candies from Mexico if you're looking to try something new to give to trick-or-treaters.



The store is located at 516 E State St in Rockford. Their phone number is 815-708-0918.