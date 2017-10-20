New downtown Freeport restaurant focuses on local products, vendors

If you're a Freeport resident, you may have noticed there's a new bar open on Stephenson Street.
Pub 219 named for it's address on Stephenson Street opened for business last week.
Some of the specialties include grilled cheese and a deep fried pretzel.
The menu at Pub 219 is all about promoting local products and vendors.
"I don't know if there's a lot of places, but I think Freeport's starting to have that feeling that they wanna celebrate the local things that are going on so I see it more and more and we just wanna be a part of that and offer something to the downtown area," said Troy Barr, the part-owner of Pub 219.
The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Sundays.
