Rockford Record Crawl full of vintage vinyl, special deals

If you're a music fan you'll love this event in Rockford Saturday.

Culture Shock, Toad Hall and other music hot spots are hosting the fourth annual Rockford record crawl.



The event is free.



There will be special sales and prizes all throughout the day including the unveiling of some unique records.

It also features great live music and food vendors to experience the independent record stores in our area.



"We want to showcase the local records we have here and each store is so different and unique, you can really get a taste of each store by going out and checking out all four of the stores," said Skyler Davis, owner of Culture Shock.

The Rockford Record Crawl kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes all the way to 7 p.m..