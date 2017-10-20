RPS 205 parent speaks out after daughter's bus was struck by gunfire in Rockford

When 8th grader Alannah Beaman got on the bus at West Middle School to head home Wednesday afternoon, she had no idea what was about to happen.

"We were driving through a shooting and our bus got shot," says Alannah.

At first, Alannah says her classmates didn't know what to think.

"We were all like did we just hit a stick? What happened? Then my friend says "Why do I smell gunpowder?" A whole bunch of cop cars go by and we were like, we were just hit by a bullet!"

But once the students figured it out, she says they panicked.

"The bus driver screamed at us to get down, be quiet and all that. I was scared we were going to get hit again."

Moments later, Alannah called her mom, Gretchen, to tell her what happened. Gretchen says she then called the district's transportation office.

"I gave them the bus number and they denied anything happening," says Gretchen. "And they said, you know kids tend to exaggerate and that they navigated around a difficult situation but they were through it and everything is fine."

Gretchen says she also called Rockford Police. It wasn't until she read an article on WREX.com that she learned what happened.

"I've made multiple phone calls and no one confirmed anything for me, to be over 24 hours later to see an article that the kids were on the bus and the bus got hit, it's infuriating."

13 News reached out to RPS 205 for a information. A spokesperson told us the principal contacted the parents of the students who were on the bus. Saying at the time the bus was hit, the driver was not aware it had been struck. It wasn't until a thorough investigation the next morning when a safety officer discovered the bullet.

"They didn't seem to take it seriously," says Gretchen. "We saw oh by the way this shooting happened and it hit a bus,no one was enraged about it. It was just, yeah it happened. It's just a typically thing that it happens in Rockford, it's sad."

On Friday morning RPS 205 says West Middle School's principal spoke with Gretchen about the incident. Gretchen says the principal told her Alannah was not on his list for that bus, which is why she was not initially called. Gretchen says she has not received anymore information or an apology from RPS 205, which she says is what she wants.