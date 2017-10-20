Colder fall weather returns soon

If you haven't dug out all of your fall sweaters, sweatshirts, and mittens yet, you'll need them by next week. Thankfully the transition will not be too harsh as colder weather eases into the area between this weekend and next week.

Saturday will be the last day in the 70's for a while, and potentially until next spring. On average, the last day in the 70's for the season is around October 28. However, last year was an example of how late the 70's can still pop up. November 17th was last year's last day in the 70's.

The transition to colder weather starts Sunday. Showers and and a few isolated storms slide in ahead of a cold front late Saturday night, with rain showers lasting through much of Sunday afternoon. Highs drop to the middle 60's for Sunday, and we'll stay there for Monday too.

Another drop in temperature occurs on Tuesday. Highs will fall to the 50's starting Tuesday, with lows in the 30's. Temperatures like that will be a little below average, for once this month. By Friday of next week, highs may even struggle to get out of the upper 40's, with widespread freezing weather possible.

Again, the 30's at night are pretty typical for late October, but Rockford has only had one night in the 30's all Fall so far, so next week may feel a little extra chilly until we get used to it! Bundle up!

-Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner