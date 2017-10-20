Rockford Record Crawl to offer vintage vinyl at local music shops Saturday

If you're a music fan you'll love this event in Rockford Saturday. Culture shock, Toad Hall, CD Source and Kate's Pie Shop are hosting the fourth annual Rockford Record Crawl.

There will be special sales and prizes all throughout the day, including the unveiling of some unique records. That, along with great live music and food vendors to experience the independent record stores in our area.

"We're mixing in our vinyl community and out bi-local community to showcase the local records we have here and each store is so different and unique you can really get a taste of each store by going out and checking out all four of the stores," Culture Shock owner Skyler Davis said.

The Rockford Record Crawl is free and kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. You can find more information on the Facebook page for the event.