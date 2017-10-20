Local organizations react to Inmate Work Crew cuts

"It's a shame they have to cut this program" said President of the Winnebago County Fairgrounds, Richard Bean.

Not only are the inmates in this program disappointed, but many of the organizations they serve are too. like the new Milford Fire Department.

"It's a quote on quote free service for the most part and the guys are happy to get out and help out their community" said Milford Fire Chief, Alan Carlson.

The fire department relies on the inmates to set up its annual corn boil each year. Now, without them, they say they aren't sure who they will turn to. Because as of October 31st, around 30 community organizations and nonprofits are going to be without the help of these inmates.

"We probably wont be able to pay anybody, obviously our budget is very small. But we may have to rely on some community volunteers" said Carlson.

The fire department isn't the only one trying to figure out what to do next.

"Its going to be tough to cover all the time that they put in ya know. These guys worked really hard when they were here" said President of the Winnebago County Fairgrounds, Richard Bean.

Inmates were lending a helping hand to the Winnebago County Fairgrounds. They did landscaping, painting, a lot of the clean-up after festivals, too.

"They really enjoyed coming out here and I think they can learn from doing things out here that's going to help them after they got out of jail" said Bean.

Richard Bean says the fair grounds cant afford to pay people to come in and do the work these inmates did, especially how well they did it.

"If it wasn't for the guys coming out here and doing the work around here we wouldn't get done. The weeds would grow up and it would just be a mess"

"and its a shame because its not going to get done or I've got to get our directors out here doing it, and they're all working" said Bean.