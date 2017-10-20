Last year, 2016, a total of 29 people were murdered in Winnebago County.

During that same time period, 96 people died from drug overdoses in Winnebago County, with 73 of those deaths being related to heroin use.

This is a deadly epidemic happening right in front of us. It impacts all of us, it does not discriminate and it is deteriorating families and our communities.

For the next month, the 13 WREX team will tell you the stories of the drug users, survivors, those on the front lines and loved ones left behind to help paint a picture of this drug epidemic. We are calling it: "Hooked: The Opioid Crisis Hits Home."

Our first report airs Thursday, October 26, at 10 p.m. and continue all November.

If you would like to share your story for this project, or you have information you would like us to know about, please email news@wrex.com.