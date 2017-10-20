Roscoe man dies after falling from hiking trail in Montana

A Roscoe man has died after falling off a trail while hiking in Montana.

According to the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office in Columbus Montana, 2 other hikers in the area saw Chase Shott, 26, fall from a trail above Mystic Lake. It happened Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. local time.

The hikers, who had medical training, were able to reach Shott and determined that he had died from the fall, according to Undersheriff Charles Kem. Kem told 13 WREX the hikers had no cell service and were forced to hike out of the trailhead before they could report the incident.

Shott's body was recovered by rescuers around 11 p.m. Wednesday night after multiple agencies responded. The cause of death is blunt force trauma. The sheriff's office says Shott had been seen alone entering the tailhead around noon by Northwestern Energy employees.