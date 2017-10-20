Freeport High on lockdown after fights

Freeport High School is under a hard lockdown Friday due to fighting at the school.

District 145 announced on social media just after noon Friday that the school was on lockdown "due to multiple fights due to community issues. "

The district says police are at the school and the situation is under control.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, Freeport School District released updated information, saying the high school would remain on hard lockdown for the rest of the school day and that students would be dismissed at the normal time.