Rockford man on parole arrested on drug, weapons charges

A Rockford man found not guilty of murder earlier this year was arrested Thursday on drug and weapons charges.

Anthony Sims, 29, has been arrested on armed habitual criminal, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (15-100 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (15-100 grams) and possession with intent to deliver heroin within 1,000 feet of a school (1-15 grams) charges. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Rockford.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says their narcotics unit was conducting a drug investigation in the 2000 block of North Rockton Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when they found Sims coming out of an apartment building in the area. Deputies knew Sims was wanted out of Rockford and placed him under arrest.

Police say Sims had a loaded handgun, heroin and crack cocaine in his possession. The handgun was later found to be stolen out of Rockford.

During a follow-up investigation, police found another handgun and more heroin inside an apartment on North Rockton Avenue. That handgun was found to be stolen out of Winnebago County.

Sims is currently on parole for a previous drug charge.

Back in May, Sims was found not guilty of murdering 15-year-old Lavontay Allen in December 2016. Allen was shot and killed on December 27, 2016 while riding in the car with his mother.

Sims is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.