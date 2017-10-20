Belvidere Police searching for attempted child abduction suspect

Belvidere Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have been involved in attempted child abduction.

Police say officers were called out to the 1500 block of Wildrose Drive Thursday afternoon. A parent had called police, saying that around 4 p.m. there were several children playing in the area when a man driving a white Dodge Intrepid stopped and told the kids to get in his car.

The children did not get in the car and instead ran inside to tell an adult about what was happening.

A parent checked the area for the vehicle but could not find it.

Police notified the other parents of the children involved about what had happened. One of the parents had security video of the suspected vehicle which they turned over to police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 60's.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to please contact Belvidere Police Detective Delavan, 815-547-6445.