Two arrested in Belvidere on felony drug charges

Authorities say a multi-jurisdictional investigation has led to the arrests of two suspect and the seizure of over 55 pounds of drugs.

The Belvidere/Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit says their office, along with the Rockford DEA Task Force, Rockford Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Crystal Lake Police Department and Wheaton Police Department took part in the investigation. Police say they found two kilograms of cocaine at a home in the 2100 block of Gateway Center in Belvidere Friday, October 13. Authorities also seized a vehicle from that address.

Two suspects were arrested during the bust: Roy Vazquez, 42, of Berwyn, and Efren Rodriguez-Diaz, 50, of Wheaton. Each has been charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

During a follow-up investigation, police say they also found an additional 19 kilograms of cocaine, 4.5 kilograms of heroin and one pound crack cocaine at a home in Wheaton. Authorities also seized $206,000 in cash from that home.

Both Vazquez and Rodriguez-Diaz are now being held in the Boone County Jail on $5 million bond. They each face up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing. The Belvidere/Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit encourages anyone with information about this case or other drug crimes to contact their office, 815-544-2135, or Crime Stoppers, 815-547-7867.