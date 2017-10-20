2017 Trick-or-Treat hours for Rockford and surrounding areas

Halloween is almost upon us, and cities are releasing their preferred Trick-or-Treat hours for families to enjoy the holiday. All times are for October 31, unless noted otherwise.

We have a list, organized by county, of each city's Trick-or-Treat hours:

Winnebago County

Rockford - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Rockton - 5 to 8 p.m.

Roscoe - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Loves Park - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Machesney Park - 5 to 7:30 p.m.

South Beloit - 5 to 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Durand - 5 to 7 p.m.

New Milford - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pecatonica - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Winnebago - 5 to 8 p.m.

Boone County

Belvidere - 4 to 8 p.m.

Candlewick Lake - 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

Poplar Grove - 4 to 7 p.m.

Capron - 4 to 7 p.m.

Timberlane - 5 to 8 p.m

Caledonia - 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Ogle County

Byron - 5 to 8 p.m.

Oregon - 5 to 8 p.m.

Polo - 5 to 8 p.m.

Rochelle - 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown trick or treat 2 to 5 p.m.

Davis Junction - 4 to 8 p.m.

Mt. Morris - 5 to 7 p.m.

Stillman Valley - 4 to 7 p.m.

Stephenson County

Freeport - 5 to 7 p.m.

German Valley - 5 to 8 p.m.

Lena - 5 to 7 p.m.

Winslow - 5 to 7 p.m.

Lee County

Dixon - 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Amboy - 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 29

Rockford Police recommend the following tips to help keep everyone safe this Halloween:

- Leave outside lights on for everyone’s safety.

- Motorists are advised to use caution and to drive slowly and carefully. It can be very difficult to see small or costumed children, especially after dark.

- Please remember that open flames can be dangerous indoors, outdoors, or anywhere near where people will be walking.

- Use caution when carving pumpkins and make sure children are supervised when using knives.

- Trick-or-Treaters are urged to wear light colored clothing or reflective tape to be more visible. Costumes that are non-flammable, easy to walk in, and with unobstructed vision (large eye openings) are advised. Parents, guardians, or other adults are urged to accompany children if at all possible.

- Flashlights help a great deal with safety and visibility.