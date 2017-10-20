2017 Trick-or-Treat hours for Rockford and surrounding areas - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

2017 Trick-or-Treat hours for Rockford and surrounding areas

Halloween is almost upon us, and cities are releasing their preferred Trick-or-Treat hours for families to enjoy the holiday. All times are for October 31, unless noted otherwise.

We have a list, organized by county, of each city's Trick-or-Treat hours:

Winnebago County

  • Rockford - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Rockton - 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Roscoe - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Loves Park - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Machesney Park - 5 to 7:30 p.m.
  • South Beloit - 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Cherry Valley - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Durand - 5 to 7 p.m.
  • New Milford - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Pecatonica - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Winnebago - 5 to 8 p.m.

Boone County

  • Belvidere - 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Candlewick Lake - 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29
  • Poplar Grove - 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Capron - 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Timberlane - 5 to 8 p.m
  • Caledonia - 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Ogle County

  • Byron - 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Oregon - 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Polo - 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Rochelle - 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown trick or treat 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Davis Junction - 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Mt. Morris - 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Stillman Valley - 4 to 7 p.m.

Stephenson County

  • Freeport - 5 to 7 p.m.
  • German Valley - 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Lena - 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Winslow - 5 to 7 p.m.

Lee County

  • Dixon - 5 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Amboy - 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 29

Rockford Police recommend the following tips to help keep everyone safe this Halloween: 

- Leave outside lights on for everyone’s safety.

- Motorists are advised to use caution and to drive slowly and carefully. It can be very difficult to see small or costumed children, especially after dark.

- Please remember that open flames can be dangerous indoors, outdoors, or anywhere near where people will be walking.

- Use caution when carving pumpkins and make sure children are supervised when using knives.

- Trick-or-Treaters are urged to wear light colored clothing or reflective tape to be more visible. Costumes that are non-flammable, easy to walk in, and with unobstructed vision (large eye openings) are advised. Parents, guardians, or other adults are urged to accompany children if at all possible.

- Flashlights help a great deal with safety and visibility.

