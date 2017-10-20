2017 Trick-or-Treat hours for Rockford and surrounding areas

Halloween is almost upon us, and cities are releasing their preferred Trick-or-Treat hours for families to enjoy the holiday. All times are for October 31, unless noted otherwise.
We have a list, organized by county, of each city's Trick-or-Treat hours:
Winnebago County
Boone County
Ogle County
Stephenson County
Lee County
Rockford Police recommend the following tips to help keep everyone safe this Halloween:
- Leave outside lights on for everyone’s safety.
- Motorists are advised to use caution and to drive slowly and carefully. It can be very difficult to see small or costumed children, especially after dark.
- Please remember that open flames can be dangerous indoors, outdoors, or anywhere near where people will be walking.
- Use caution when carving pumpkins and make sure children are supervised when using knives.
- Trick-or-Treaters are urged to wear light colored clothing or reflective tape to be more visible. Costumes that are non-flammable, easy to walk in, and with unobstructed vision (large eye openings) are advised. Parents, guardians, or other adults are urged to accompany children if at all possible.
- Flashlights help a great deal with safety and visibility.
