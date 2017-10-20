Semi turns over on U.S 20 causing delays

Police are still investigating after semi that turned over on U.S 20 near the Harrison Road exit.
According to a 13 News Crew, traffic is backed up to the Alpine Exit.
Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m Friday morning. The semi drivers says his window fogged up and he couldn't see.
No injuries have been reported. Police say to expect delays this morning and to avoid the area.
