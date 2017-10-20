Rockford Chamber of Commerce helping protect local businesses

As lawmakers in Washington continue to come up with new healthcare proposals -- it may leave small businesses here in Rockford with lots of questions.

That's where the Rockford Chamber of Commerce comes in. It gave hundreds of local business owners advice about how they can best keep themselves and their employees covered.

The keynote speaker was Julie Jagla. She's an employee benefits attorney and an expert on keeping up with new laws to protect businesses and employees.

"Just in the last 10 days alone we've had different proposals for balloons floating out of Washington that may either benefit employers or maybe hurt them or hurt their employees.And so I think people were here to really learn how real are these sets of proposals," Rockford Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Einar Forsman.