Next Rockford educating people on potential switch to home rule

Rockford hasn't been a home rule community since the 1980's when the city reverted back to strictly state laws due to tax concerns.

With the city mulling a switch back to home rule, Next Rockford is doing everything it can to educate residents on the pros and cons of home rule. Communities that fall under home rule have to have a population of more than 25,000 people. Once a community is a home rule community, the city can make it's own laws and govern itself locally.

A city not under home rule regulations has to abide strictly by state laws for governing. Home rule would provide more local power to the lawmakers within the city which could mean a multitude of things. Most notably, higher tax rates for residents which is what led to residents to request home rule be removed in the 80's.

No decision has been made yet, but Next Rockford says it's important to educate the public.