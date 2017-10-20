Rockford Chamber looking for local healthcare solutions

Lawmakers in the Rockford Chamber of Commerce are looking for local solutions to the ongoing healthcare problem in the country.

As lawmakers in the capitol continue to come up with various new healthcare proposals, some small businesses could be left in the dark. The Chamber of Commerce met today to give local business owners advice on how to best keep themselves and their employees covered.

Julie Jagla, an employee benefits attorney was the keynote speaker at the event and she gave updates on new laws to help those small businesses protect their businesses and their employees.