Special lodge honors memory of fallen Marine from Byron

After a Byron native lost his life serving our country seven years ago, the community is honoring his memory.

The Dark Horse Lodge was created after a group of Marines was killed in Afghanistan, including 19-year-old Alec Catherwood. The lodge serves as a place for veterans to come and speak to one another during times of struggle. Dark Horse members say the feedback from veterans is helping their move to make more lodges across the country.

"When these men send me messages back saying this is exactly what I needed, this is a piece of mind what I needed, I've been waiting for something like this. There's no doubt in my mind we're on the right track to do the right thing," said Jerry Oleson, a member of the lodge.

Dark Horse is currently working on a second lodge in Tennessee.