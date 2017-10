A local Puerto Rican food business is holding a fundraiser the devastated island.



Wepa Cuisine is having a pop up dinner and Puerto Rico disaster relief fundraiser next month.



A portion of the dinner ticket sales will be donated.



Plus they're collecting gift cards, flashlights, baby wipes and other essentials.



The dinner is Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.



It's at the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $40.



The number to call for reservations is 815-290-9494.