Rockford project aims to empower residents to be cheerleaders for their own neighborhood

Where do you live? Why have you stayed there? Why do you love it? Those are the types of questions that are being asked of Rockford residents through the Great Neighborhood Project.

"It's empowering I think to neighbors to identify those things and work together to build upon them," says project volunteer and urban planner Ashley Sarver.

The project is working with a handful of neighborhoods to identify what they see as assets in their community.

"It's this element of pride. But also for the neighborhood to say these are the things I'm really proud about and want to tell the community about."

From there, the goal is to develop ways to strengthen some of those assets. The end goal is for neighborhoods to build a brand, and their own identity that will hopefully attract others to settle in.

"So that when someone is looking for a house to live in in Rockford that they would say let me Google what's going on in Keith Creek neighborhood. And that they could Google something and it would show up what that neighborhood has decided are their assets and the great things about their neighborhood."

Dennis Rich has called the Keith Creek neighborhood home his whole life, and says there are plenty of good things that should put the neighborhood on the map.

"We have a lot of great older homes that have great character that you don't see in the newer spots of town," says Rich. "We have some unique food places and shops. We have some nice local owned established stores."

And while Rich says there's a lot of good things happening in Keith Creek, he'd like to see more bike and walking paths in the future. Something he's confident the Great Neighborhoods Project can start laying the groundwork for.

"I'd like hearing some good things instead of only bad things about the city. I've lived in the city all my life, people should start talking about the good aspects of it too."

The Good Neighborhoods Project is being run by Transform Rockford.